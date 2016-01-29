European shares get lift from BOJ's negative rate move, banks rally

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.1 pct
* Banking, energy stocks among top gainers
* Banco Sabadell rises after strong results
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 29 European equities bounced back on
Friday, tracking a rally in Asia after the Bank of Japan stunned
the markets by voting narrowly to introduce negative interest
rates in a bid to revive inflation.
Japan's central bank said it would charge 0.1 percent for
excess reserves parked with the institution, an aggressive
deflation-fighting policy pioneered by the European Central
Bank.
"It has become clear that stock markets cannot stand on
their own feet. As long as the economy is shaky and the world is
burdened with high debt, central banks and their money printing
machines are a necessary evil to keep up the markets," Koen De
Leus, senior economist at KBC in Brussels, said.
Deflation discourages consumers from buying because they
begin to expect prices to fall even further. Japan has been
wrestling with the problem since the 1990s, and its central bank
is concerned about the time it is taking to reverse expectations
of price falls.
"The signal that the Bank of Japan gives reminds us that
central banks will continue to play their role of fighting
deflation," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets. "These actions typically drive up
risky assets."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.1
percent by 0856 GMT after having fallen 1.7 percent in the
previous session.
Among top sectoral movers, the European banking index
rose 1.7 percent after some encouraging earnings
reports, while energy stocks, up 1.6 percent, were
supported by a rise in crude oil prices.
Spanish lender Banco Sabadell gained 5 percent
after posting a 91 percent jump in full-year net profit, boosted
by the acquisition of British peer TSB which more than offset
rising provisions against bad loans in the fourth quarter.
Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose after
posting an annual profit for the first time in five years,
helped by a change in the way it booked a controversial
derivative trade, and after its chief executive told a newspaper
that a tie-up with rival UBI Banca could make sense.
JCDecaux shares surged 6 percent, the top
FTSEurofirst 300 gainer, after the French outdoor advertising
company reported higher revenues.
However, Norwegian fertiliser producer Yara fell
2.5 percent after posting fourth-quarter core profit below
expectations, hit by lower sales and an impairment related to
its plants in France and Trinidad.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)