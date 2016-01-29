European shares set for positive week after BOJ rate move

* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1.4 pct, set for weekly gains
* Sabadell rises after strong results, Italy banks up
* basic resources stocks hit by warning over steel market
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, Jan 29 European equities looked
set to end the week on a high after the Bank of Japan stunned
markets on Friday by voting narrowly to introduce negative
interest rates in a bid to revive inflation.
Equities were also underpinned by hopes the U.S. Federal
Reserve would go slow on future interest rate hikes following
weaker-than-expected GDP data from the world's largest economy.
Japan's central bank said it would charge 0.1 percent for
excess reserves parked with it, an aggressive deflation-fighting
policy pioneered by the European Central Bank.
"The BOJ decision was a massive surprise, it's further money
printing from Japan on a massive scale after having told the
markets that they're not doing it. That triggered European
investors to push the risk on button on," Will Hamlyn,
investment analyst at Manulife Asset Management said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had risen
1.4 percent by 1437 GMT after falling by 1.7 percent in the
previous session. The gains meant the index was set to notch up
its second consecutive week of gains.
Japan has been wrestling with deflation since the 1990s, and
its central bank is concerned about the time it is taking to
reverse consumers' expectations of price reductions.
"The signal that the Bank of Japan gives reminds us that
central banks will continue to play their role of fighting
deflation," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets.
"These actions typically drive up risky assets."
Among top sectoral movers, the European banking index
rose 1.9 percent after an encouraging earnings report
from Spain's Banco Sabadell and with some Italian banks
underpinned by speculation over possible mergers.
Banco Sabadell gained 11 percent after posting a
91 percent jump in full-year net profit, boosted by its purchase
of Britain's TSB that more than offset rising provisions for bad
loans in the fourth quarter.
Italy's Popolare di Milano rose 5 percent and
Banco Popolare was up 7.6 percent, with traders citing
speculation they could be closer to a possible merger.
Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose 1 percent after
posting an annual profit for the first time in five years,
helped by a change in the way it booked a controversial
derivative trade, and after its chief executive told a newspaper
that a tie-up with rival UBI Banca could make sense.
UBI edged up 0.5 percent.
JCDecaux shares surged 4.3 percent, the top
FTSEurofirst 300 gainer, after the French outdoor advertising
company reported higher revenues.
However, Norwegian fertiliser producer Yara fell
2.7 percent after posting fourth-quarter core profit below
expectations, hit by lower sales and an impairment related to
its plants in France and Trinidad.
Basic resources stocks fell 1.3 percent, making them
the top sectoral faller, after Thyssenkrupp warned
that the situation on steel markets was grim and could have an
impact on its outlook. ArcelorMittal, the world's
biggest steelmaker, fell 3.5 percent.
Energy stocks reduced gains and were up 0.2 percent
as crude prices turned lower after hopes of a deal by major
exporters to cut production faded slightly.
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Mark Heinrich and Alexander Smith)