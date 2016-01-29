European shares end week higher after BOJ rate move

(Amends headline to reflect close of markets)
* FTSEurofirst notches up second straight week of gains
* Sabadell rises after strong results, Italy banks up
* Basic resources underperform on steel market warning
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, Jan 29 European equities ended the
week on a high after the Bank of Japan stunned markets on Friday
by voting narrowly to introduce negative interest rates in a bid
to revive inflation.
Equities were also underpinned by hopes the U.S. Federal
Reserve would go slow on future interest rate hikes following
weaker-than-expected GDP data from the world's largest economy.
Japan's central bank said it would charge 0.1 percent for
excess reserves parked with it, an aggressive deflation-fighting
policy pioneered by the European Central Bank.
"The BOJ decision was a massive surprise; it's further money
printing from Japan on a massive scale after having told the
markets that they're not doing it. That triggered European
investors to push the risk-on button on," Will Hamlyn,
investment analyst at Manulife Asset Management said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
2.3 percent, bagging its second consecutive week of gains. A
turbulent start of the year triggered by concerns over slowing
growth in China and tumbling oil prices, however, meant the
index lost more than 6 percent overall in January - the worst
monthly drop to start a year since 2008.
Japan has been wrestling with deflation since the 1990s, and
its central bank is concerned about the time it is taking to
reverse consumer expectations of price reductions.
"The signal that the Bank of Japan gives reminds us that
central banks will continue to play their role of fighting
deflation," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets.
"These actions typically drive up risky assets."
Among top sectoral movers, the European banking index
rose 2.8 percent after an encouraging earnings report
from Spain's Banco Sabadell and with some Italian banks
underpinned by speculation over possible mergers.
Banco Sabadell gained 11.9 percent after posting a
91 percent jump in full-year net profit, boosted by its purchase
of Britain's TSB that more than offset rising provisions for bad
loans in the fourth quarter.
Popular and Caixabank also rose sharply
as an improvement in their underlying businesses overshadowed a
miss for their 2015 profit forecasts.
Italy's Popolare di Milano rose 7.4 percent and
Banco Popolare was up 9.3 percent, with traders citing
speculation they could be closer to a possible merger.
Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose 1.2 percent after
posting an annual profit for the first time in five years,
helped by a change in the way it booked a controversial
derivative trade, and after its CEO said a tie-up with rival UBI
Banca could make sense. UBI fell 0.9 percent.
JCDecaux shares surged 6.4 percent, the top
FTSEurofirst 300 gainer, after the French outdoor advertising
company reported higher revenues.
However, Norwegian fertiliser producer Yara fell 2
percent after posting fourth-quarter core profit below
expectations, hit by lower sales and an impairment related to
its plants in France and Trinidad.
Basic resource stocks fell 0.2 percent, making them
the top sectoral faller, after Thyssenkrupp warned
that the situation on steel markets was grim and could have an
impact on its outlook. ArcelorMittal, the world's
biggest steelmaker, fell 5.9 percent.
Today's European research round-up
