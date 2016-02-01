European shares steady as firmer banks offset weaker telecoms

LONDON Feb 1 European stock markets were steady on Monday, as a rise in the shares of major banks such as Bankia offset a fall in the telecoms sector after Nokia settled a dispute with Samsung.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, whose 6 percent fall in January was its worst monthly drop at the start of a year since 2008, rose 0.1 percent.

Bankia rose 7.1 percent after the state-controlled Spanish bank reported higher profits.

But shares in Nokia and Alcatel -- which Nokia is in the process of acquiring -- slumped around 10 percent after Nokia settled a patent dispute with South Korea's Samsung. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)