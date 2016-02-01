European shares steady as firmer banks offset weaker telecoms

LONDON Feb 1 European stock markets were steady
on Monday, as a rise in the shares of major banks such as Bankia
offset a fall in the telecoms sector after Nokia
settled a dispute with Samsung.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, whose 6
percent fall in January was its worst monthly drop at the start
of a year since 2008, rose 0.1 percent.
Bankia rose 7.1 percent after the state-controlled Spanish
bank reported higher profits.
But shares in Nokia and Alcatel -- which Nokia is
in the process of acquiring -- slumped around 10 percent after
Nokia settled a patent dispute with South Korea's Samsung.
