European shares steady as firmer banks offset weaker telecoms

* Bankia rises after reporting higher profits
* Italian bank stocks also gain on prospect of M&A
* Nokia, Alcatel fall after Samsung settlement
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 1 European stock markets were steady
on Monday, as a rise in the shares of major banks such as Bankia
offset a fall in the telecoms sector after Nokia
settled a dispute with Samsung.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, whose 6
percent fall in January was its worst monthly drop at the start
of a year since 2008, rose 0.1 percent, although Germany's DAX
and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
both fell 0.3 percent.
Bankia climbed 7.1 percent after the state-controlled
Spanish bank reported higher profits.
Shares in Banco Popolare and other Italian banks
also rose after the lender said it expected to agree a merger
with Banca Popolare di Milano within a month,
signalling the start of a long-awaited consolidation of Italy's
fragmented banking sector.
Shares in Nokia and Alcatel -- which Nokia is in
the process of acquiring -- slumped around 10 percent, however,
after traders expressed disappointment with the terms of Nokia's
settlement of a patent dispute with Samsung.
Traders said weak data from China, the world's
second-biggest economy, would also keep stock markets under
pressure. PMI surveys on Monday also showed a slowdown in
factory growth across the euro zone.
"Disappointment over the Chinese data will dampen sentiment.
For the medium term, I would definitely look to sell out on any
market rallies," said Hantec Markets' analyst Richard Perry.
The FTSEurofirst is down around 6 percent since the start of
2016 while the DAX is around 20 percent below a record high
reached last April.
