European shares led lower by BP and UBS

By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 2 European equities fell sharply on
Tuesday as crude oil prices slipped again on oversupply concerns
and companies such as oil major BP disappointed on the
earnings front.
Swiss bank UBS also slumped, down 7.8 percent,
after reporting a surprise outflow of funds from its flagship
wealth management business, overshadowing its best annual
results since 2010 and a higher than expected dividend payout.
BP fell 7.9 percent after reporting its worst annual loss in
more than 20 years in 2015. It announced thousands more job cuts
following a deep rout in oil prices and maintained its dividend,
but the weak results and outlook are bound to pile pressure on
the company, which has had to increase borrowing.
"BP hasn't blinked on its dividend, but it is playing
chicken with the oil price. BP's dividend is a mile away from
being covered by earnings and the market is saying that this is
unsustainable," said Steve Clayton, head of equities research at
Hargreaves Lansdown.
"They are a chasm away from their cash break-even oil price
of around $60 dollars per barrel," he said.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index dropped 3.9
percent after crude oil prices fell again on worries about top
energy consumer China and rising oil supply.
Shares in Reposol, Royal Dutch Shell, Eni
and Total all fell between 3 and 5 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst index < .FTEU3> dropped 1.7
percent by 1104 GMT, after closing 0.2 percent weaker in the
previous session. The index is down more than 7 percent so far
this year.
BHP Billiton fell 6.6 percent after Standard &
Poor's cut the world's largest miner's credit rating and warned
it might be lowered further if measures to shore up cash levels
were not taken, cementing expectations BHP will slash its
dividend for the first time in 15 years.
However, some companies advanced on the back of encouraging
results and positive company news.
Shares in Danske Bank rose 2.7 percent after
reporting a forecast-beating pretax profit in the fourth
quarter, thanks to higher trading income. The bank also plans to
launch a share buy-back programme.
Sainsbury's rose 2 percent after Britain's second
biggest supermarket agreed to buy Argos-owner Home Retail
for 1.3 billion pounds to boost its online business and
expand sales of items such as electrical goods.
Sainsbury's said it expected the offer to boost its earnings
per share in the first full year following completion.
