BNP Paribas helps European shares rise before U.S. jobs data

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
MILAN Feb 5 European shares opened slightly higher on Friday although investors remained cautious before a key U.S. jobs report that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.
By 0815 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3 percent at 1,297.69 points.
BNP Paribas was among the top gainers, up 4 percent, after France's biggest bank presented plans to cut investment banking costs in a bid to bolster profitability and said it would quit some activities to fuel growth.
But ArcelorMittal fell 6 percent after the world's largest steelmaker unveiled plans to raise $3 billion in fresh capital in a bid to reduce debt in the face of weak steel and mining sectors.
Almost all sectors were trading in positive territory except for miners, which on Thursday staged their biggest one-day gain since Sept. 2011, and utilities. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.