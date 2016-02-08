European shares hit 16-month low as banks falter; Greek stocks plunge

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 2.5 percent
* Banking sector among top decliners
* Energy shares track weaker oil prices
* Greek stocks fall to lowest in over 25 years
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 8 European equities fell to a
16-month low on Monday, extending the previous week's hefty
losses, with cyclical sectors such as banking and automobiles
bearing the brunt of a broader sell-off.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 2.5 percent to 1,250 points by 1252 GMT, its lowest
intraday level since October 2014.
The STOXX Europe 600 banking index, down 3.6
percent, was among the top decliners. The index is down more
than 22 percent so far this year on concerns about banks'
earnings and profitability in a negative rate environment.
The cost of insuring the European financial sector's senior
debt against default also climbed to its highest level since
late 2013.
Shares in Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank,
Credit Suisse, HSBC and BNP Paribas
fell 3.5 to 6.3 percent.
"Concerns are increasing that in a climate of negative
interest rates and prolonged dovish monetary policy, banks'
profitability will be squeezed," Jaisal Pastakia, investment
manager at Heartwood Investment Management, said.
"Weak investor sentiment has been accentuated by the Bank of
Japan's decision to apply negative interest rates on excess
reserves, which follows moves already taken by the European
Central Bank, Sweden and Denmark. A high level of unprofitable
loans on banks' balance sheets impacts the broader economy by
stifling both domestic demand and bank lending growth."
Earlier this month, Credit Suisse reported its first
full-year loss since 2008 after booking a big impairment charge
at its investment banking business, while Deutsche Bank
posted a record loss for 2015.
The Athens stocks index fell more than 7 percent to
hit its lowest level since at least 1991. Traders and analysts
said the fall was due to uncertainty that a bailout review by
the country's lenders could drag on.
Energy stocks also lost ground, with the European oil and
gas index felling more than 3 percent after crude oil
prices slipped again after earlier gains.
Other European sectors sensitive to macroeconomic
activities, such as autos, media, construction
and technology, also fell 3.4 to 4.1 percent.
"It's a difficult market environment. I would have hoped for
a rebound in the market but after the last week's actions, this
is certainly off the table. The economic newsflow has to
improve. So far it hasn't on a decisive scale," Gerhard Schwarz,
head of equity strategy at Baader Bank in Munich, said.
European and U.S. shares fell sharply on Friday after U.S.
jobs data showed employment gains slowed more than expected in
January. Some recent economic numbers from China, the world's
second biggest economy, have also disappointed.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)