Concerns over banks, growth drive European stocks sharply down

* FTSEurofirst 300 index tumbles over 3 percent
* Deutsche Bank top faller among big banks
* Energy shares track weaker oil prices
* Greek stocks sink to lowest in over 25 years
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, Feb 8 European shares touched a
16-month low on Monday with investors rattled over a slowdown in
global economic growth and newly concerned about the region's
banking sector.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
3.1 percent at 1,243.21 points by 1521 GMT, its lowest level
since October 2014.
The STOXX Europe 600 banking index, down 4.7
percent, was among the top decliners. The index is down more
than 22 percent so far this year on concerns about banks'
profitability and capital strength in an environment where
monetary stimulus continues to put pressure on margins.
The cost of insuring the European financial sector's senior
debt against default also climbed to its highest level since
late 2013.
Shares in Deutsche Bank fell 6.5 percent, leading
decliners on Europe's Stoxx 50 index. Elsewhere in
the sector, BNP Paribas, ING Santander
and Barclays were all down by more than 4
percent.
"Investors are starting to think that banks are not as solid
as previously thought," said Giuseppe Sersale, fund manager at
Italy's Anthilia Capital. He added the negative sentiment was
compounded by signs of a U.S. economic slowdown, persistent
worries about China, and continued volatility in oil prices.
Jaisal Pastakia, investment manager at Heartwood Investment
Management, said there were mounting concerns that banks'
profitability will be squeezed by negative interest rates and
prolonged dovish monetary policy.
"Weak investor sentiment has been accentuated by the Bank of
Japan's decision to apply negative interest rates on excess
reserves, which follows moves already taken by the European
Central Bank, Sweden and Denmark. A high level of unprofitable
loans on banks' balance sheets impacts the broader economy by
stifling both domestic demand and bank lending growth."
Earlier this month, Credit Suisse reported its first
full-year loss since 2008 after booking a big impairment charge
at its investment banking business, while Deutsche Bank
posted a record loss for 2015.
The Athens stock index fell 7.9 percent to hit its
lowest level since at least 1991. Traders and analysts said the
fall was due to uncertainty that a bailout review by the
country's lenders could drag on.
Energy stocks also lost ground, with the European oil and
gas index felling 3.5 percent after crude oil prices
slipped again after earlier gains.
Other European sectors sensitive to macroeconomic
activities, such as autos, media, construction
and technology, all fell by more than 3 percent.
"It's a difficult market environment. I would have hoped
for a rebound in the market but after the last week's actions,
this is certainly off the table. The economic newsflow has to
improve. So far it hasn't on a decisive scale," Gerhard Schwarz,
head of equity strategy at Baader Bank in Munich, said.
European and U.S. shares fell sharply on Friday after U.S.
jobs data showed employment gains slowed more than expected in
January. Some recent economic numbers from China, the world's
second biggest economy, have also disappointed.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)