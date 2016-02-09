European shares steady after Monday's slump, sentiment fragile

* FTSEurofirst 300 steadies after Monday's slump
* Banking sector up but remains fragile
* Market helped by stronger energy stocks
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 9 European equities steadied on
Tuesday, underpinned by some positive earnings reports and
stronger energy stocks, after suffering heavy losses in the
previous session on persistent concerns over the health of the
region's top banks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, which slumped
3.4 percent on Monday, was up 0.3 percent by 0931 GMT after
falling earlier in the day. The European banking index
also gained 0.4 percent after sinking 5.6 percent a day earlier.
Although the market was helped by a rise in energy stocks
on stronger oil and gains in firms like Vestas
that rose 7 percent after beating earnings forecasts, sentiment
remained fragile. The FTSEurofirst 300 index moved in and out of
negative territory several times in the first hour of trading.
Analysts said that the banking sector was prone to further
weakness in the near term. The cost of insuring bank debt
against default climbed on Monday to its highest since late
2013. Borrowing costs in Spain, Portugal and Italy jumped as
investors demanded a fatter risk premium over safer German
paper, where two-year yields hit record lows.
"The CDS (credit default swap) market is indicating a future
financial stress for bond holders in the banking sector. There
are concerns that the banking sector is under-capitalised in
Europe and credit conditions are sub-optimal," Lorne Baring,
managing director of B Capital Wealth Management, said.
"And when combined that with the global macro backdrop, with
Chinese growth slowing down, there is a natural impact of it
around the world and the banking sector is bearing the brunt.
There could be a wave of defaults in the energy sector and that
will damage the balance sheet of the banking sector."
The sell-off in European financial stocks on Monday rippled
across the globe as U.S. and Asian stock markets fell sharply,
with investors piling into safe-haven assets such as Japanese
government bonds. Ten-year JGB yields turned
negative for the first time.
Goldman Sachs analysts said that while there were no signs
of any strain in terms of euro or U.S. dollar funding in money
markets for European banks, market liquidity had nevertheless
reduced.
Deutsche Bank shares rose 2 percent after the
German bank said late on Monday it had "sufficient" reserves to
make due payments this year on AT1 securities. Its shares had
slumped 9.5 percent on Monday on concerns about its ability to
maintain bond payments.
Investors will pay attention to the testimony of U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen before the House Financial
Services Committee on Wednesday, seeking any clue to the
strength of the U.S. economy that might underpin the dollar by
keeping alive hopes that the central bank may continue on its
rate-hiking path.
Today's European research round-up
