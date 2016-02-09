European shares hit lowest since Sept 2013 as banks extend falls

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst index ends down 1.6 percent
* Banks set for biggest weekly losing streak in 18 years
* Miners the top fallers, led by Anglo American
* Vestas gains after beating earnings forecasts
(Adds detail and closing prices)
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Feb 9 European shares fell for a
seventh consecutive session on Tuesday to touch their lowest
level in more than two years as worries about the impact on
banks of sustained low interest rates kept sentiment fragile.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 lost 1.6 percent
to close at 1,219.82 points after falling by as much as 2.6
percent to its lowest since September 2013.
The European banking index fell 4 percent, reversing
earlier gains after Monday's 5.6 percent slump. The index was
set for its seventh consecutive week of declines, the worst
weekly losing streak since 1998, as investors fret over the
threat to banks' profitability and capital strength from
compressed interest rate margins.
"The mood is clearly negative. What is needed is a strong
and clear message from the ECB," said Activtrades Chief Market
Analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa.
Deutsche Bank shares fell 4.3 percent. Late on
Monday the German bank said it had "sufficient" reserves to make
payments due this year on AT1 securities. Its shares had slumped
9.5 percent on Monday on concerns about its ability to maintain
bond payments.
Elsewhere in the sector, UniCredit fell 7.9
percent as better than expected results failed to reassure
investors. Credit Suisse, UBS and Barclays
were all down by between 4.6 percent and 8.4 percent.
Analysts said the sector was prone to further weakness in
the near term. The cost of insuring bank debt against default
eased slightly from Monday's advance to its highest since late
2013. Borrowing costs in Spain, Portugal and Italy jumped as
investors demanded a fatter risk premium over safer German
paper, where two-year yields hit record lows.
"The CDS (credit default swap) market is indicating a future
financial stress for bond holders in the banking sector. There
are concerns that the banking sector is undercapitalised in
Europe and credit conditions are sub-optimal," said Lorne
Baring, managing director of B Capital Wealth Management.
"Combined with the global macro backdrop, with Chinese
growth slowing down, there is a natural impact around the world
and the banking sector is bearing the brunt. There could be a
wave of defaults in the energy sector and that will damage the
balance sheet of the banking sector."
Goldman Sachs said that while there were no signs of strain
in terms of euro or U.S. dollar funding in money markets for
European banks, market liquidity had reduced nevertheless.
Miners, down 5.4 percent, were the top sectoral
faller. Anglo American dropped 11.2 percent after its
Kumba division posted lower profit and Antofagasta
fell 9.4 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the
stock to a "sell".
Among the few gainers, Vestas rose 4 percent after
the world's biggest wind turbine maker beat earnings forecasts,
while Telecom Italia rose 3.6 percent on ubpeat
expectations over the Italian phone company's new business plan
due next week.
