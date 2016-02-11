European shares knocked back by banks and miners

Target names Rick Gomez as marketing chief
Jan 19 Target Corp on Thursday appointed Rick Gomez as its chief marketing officer, replacing Jeff Jones, who had left the retail chain to join Uber Technologies Inc .
LONDON Feb 11 European shares fell on Thursday, led down by a renewed drop in banks and miners, with Societe Generale and Rio Tinto both under pressure after disappointing with their latest results.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 2.1 percent at 1,215.46 points by 0815 GMT. It rose 1.8 percent in the previous session, snapping a 7-day losing run.
Banks were down 3.4 percent, among the top sectoral fallers. The sector is down over eight percent so far this week as concerns over profitability in a low-growth, low-interest rate environment have knocked confidence in the sector.
The biggest faller in the bank sector on Thursday was Societe Generale, down 7.1 percent after it posted a lower than expected rise in fourth-quarter net income, hit by an additional 400 million euros ($450.4 million) which it set aside to cover litigation costs.
Rio Tinto dropped 7 percent after the miner posted an annual loss and scrapped its promise to maintain or lift its dividend annually for this year onward due to a tough outlook.
The basic resources sector was down 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Jan 19 American Express Co posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the credit card issuer boosted spending on marketing and promotion to fend off rising competition.
* John Coyne retires from Jacobs' board of directors; Robert Mcnamara joins board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: