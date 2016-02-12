Commerzbank boosts European shares off of 2-1/2 year lows

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 2 pct
* Commerzbank boosts battered banks
* Oil shares rally with crude
* Roll Royce surges after results
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 12 European shares rebounded
strongly from the previous session's steep losses on Friday,
with positive results from Commerzbank and a rally in oil prices
helping banks and commodity-related stocks to regain ground.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 2 percent
at 1,218.97, having closed down 3.7 percent on Thursday, when a
slump in banks and resource-related stocks pushed the index to a
2-1/2 year low.
Banks were in favour with Commerzbank up 14
percent after it returned to profit in the fourth quarter.
Provisions for bad loans fell, allowing the bank to draw a line
under a six-year restructuring by announcing it was closing its
'bad bank' comprising non-core assets.
In all, the STOXX 600 Banks index rose 3.8 percent.
"There's a sense of relief. There's so much nervousness in
the market at the moment that even slightly good news out of a
bank like Commerzbank is taken very well," said Mark Priest,
sales trader at ETX Capital.
"The German banking sector has been pretty battered, and
it's got to a point where there may be value there, so long as
global economic factors start to calm down.
Germany's DAX was up 1.4 percent. Traders said that
growth data from Germany, which showed growth was steady and in
line with expectations, provided reassurance after economic
fears had pegged back markets this week.
The FTSEurofirst 300 nonetheless remains down 5 percent this
week, with banks still down around 7.5 percent on the week, hit
by concerns over profitability in a low growth, low interest
rate environment.
Caution over exposure to default from the energy sector has
also hindered bank stocks. On Friday, the oil and gas sector
rose 3.1 percent after a rally in oil which left crude
prices up over 3 percent.
Growth sensitive mining stocks also rallied, up over
3 percent.
In other corporate news, Rolls Royce rallied 11.9
percent after its results, its biggest one-day rise since
November 2008. It stuck to its 2016 guidance, despite being
forced to cut its dividend following three profit warnings last
year. It said there would be no need for a rights issue.
"It has... been able to leave guidance unchanged, breaking
away from that slew of profit warnings we've seen of late," said
Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct, who added that
the dividend cut was a "bold" move.
"This really does have the feel that management is
attempting to draw a line under recent events."
Today's European research round-up
