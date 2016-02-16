European shares edge lower as bank stocks fall; oils off highs

* FTSEurofirst 300 edges lower after 2 positive sessions
* Shares of oil companies come off highs after oil deal
* Banks under pressure as JP Morgan suggest not to buy
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Feb 16 European shares edged lower
on Tuesday, with banking stocks again under pressure after a
short rebound, while oil companies came off earlier highs on
disappointment over a deal to tackle a global supply glut.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3
percent, reversing initial gains and following a 6 percent rise
made over the last two sessions. Euro zone's blue-chip index
Eurostoxx 50 index fell 0.25 percent.
Top oil exporters Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed on Tuesday
to freeze output levels. But they said the deal was contingent
on other producers joining in - a major sticking point with Iran
absent from the talks and determined to raise production.
"This agreement needs the nod from other OPEC and non OPEC
nations, which seems unlikely," said Stephane Ekolo, Chief
European Strategist at Market Securities. "Therefore market
participants turned again cautious and risk-off sentiment is
back on again," he added.
The decision comes after more than 18 months of declining
oil prices that has knocked two-thirds off benchmark crude
futures. Those prices had fallen on concerns about oversupply
and a slowing global economy.
Shares in oil stocks came off highs but most remained in
positive territory. BP and Total advanced 2.2
percent and 1.1 percent respectively, while Eni fell
0.7 percent.
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Geneva-based
Prime Partners, said he believed oil prices will rise further
down the road, adding that his stocks in the sector were Total
and Exxon, while BP is also interesting.
Banks were among the heaviest fallers led by
Standard Chartered, which fell 7.5 percent after
several brokerages cut their target prices following a recent
rally. Elsewhere in the sector Commerzbank and
Deutsche Bank both fell more than 4 percent.
JP Morgan analysts said they would not buy into the European
banking sector given pressures on banks' profitability from
negative interest rates and weak financial markets.
The FTSEurofirst remains down by 11 percent since the start
of 2016, because of worries over a global economic slowdown and
the health of Europe's banking sector.
Shares in Vodafone slipped 0.2 percent after the
British phone network operator agreed to combine operations in
the Netherlands with Liberty Global, with Vodafone
paying 1 billion euros in cash to Liberty.
Shares in Orange added 0.3 percent after the
French telecoms group returned to core profit growth a year
earlier than planned, while Telecom Italia fell 3.4 percent
after its quarterly core profit missed expectations.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)