European shares regain ground, helped by Credit Agricole update

LONDON Feb 17 European shares rose on
Wednesday, boosted by well received results from Credit Agricole
and Schneider Electric.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4
percent at 1,267.11 points, having slipped 0.4 percent in the
previous session.
Credit Agricole was up around 5 percent after it beat
expectations with its results and promised stable investor
returns and a solid capital base in the future as the French
bank outlined plans to simplify its much-criticised ownership
structure.
Schneider Electric was also up 5 percent after results.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash)