European shares regain ground, helped by Credit Agricole update

LONDON Feb 17 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by well received results from Credit Agricole and Schneider Electric.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent at 1,267.11 points, having slipped 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Credit Agricole was up around 5 percent after it beat expectations with its results and promised stable investor returns and a solid capital base in the future as the French bank outlined plans to simplify its much-criticised ownership structure.

Schneider Electric was also up 5 percent after results. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash)