European shares pushed up by gains in Credit Agricole, Glencore

* Credit Agricole up after results and plans to change
structure
* Glencore gains after refinancing debt
* RWE slumps after dividend scrapped for first time in 23
years
* FTSEurofirst rises but remains down since start of 2016
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 17 European stock markets resumed
their recovery on Wednesday, boosted by a rise in the shares of
French bank Credit Agricole and miner Glencore
.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.7
percent by 1127 GMT, and the euro zone's blue-chip index
Eurostoxx 50 index added 1.8 percent.
The FTSEurofirst slipped 0.4 percent the previous day and
remains down around 10 percent since the start of 2016 due to
persistent concerns about a global economic slowdown and weak
commodity prices. But the index has staged a recovery recently,
rising 6 percent in the two sessions before Tuesday's slight
drop, partly on a recovery in banking shares.
"Overall sentiment is neutral to positive, with the momentum
clearly pointing to the upside," said City of London Markets
Limited trader Markus Huber.
Credit Agricole was among the strongest performers, rising
11.9 percent after it beat expectations with its results. The
French bank also promised stable investor returns and a solid
capital base in the future as it outlined plans to simplify its
much-criticised ownership structure.
"Overall it's been a good quarter for them. It looks like
they have enough capital and the new ownership structure should
be clearer and less convoluted than before," said Clairinvest
fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu, who added that he had recently
bought into the euro zone banking index.
British miner Glencore climbed 9.4 percent after
announcing the refinancing of its debt, while Schneider Electric
surged 9 percent after reporting higher revenues and
earnings.
Shares in Swedish heating technology company Nibe Industrier
jumped 13 percent higher after its results beat
market expectations.
However, shares in RWE fell 13.5 percent after
scrapping the dividend on its common stock for the first time in
at least 23 years, as Germany's second biggest utility struggles
to hold on to cash following major writedowns.
"Scrapping the dividend is a devastating signal, you
couldn't send a worse one," a trader said.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 52 percent of
the companies on the European STOXX 600 index have met
or beaten market expectations with their fourth-quarter results
so far, while 48 percent have missed those expectations.
