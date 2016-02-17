Credit Agricole, Glencore lead European share rally

* Credit Agricole up after results
* Glencore gains after refinancing debt
* RWE slumps after dividend scrapped
* FTSEurofirst still down 10 pct since start of 2016
(Updates prices, adds details)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Feb 17 European stocks rose
sharply on Wednesday, helped by stronger crude oil prices on
optimism over an output deal, and boosted by a rise in the
shares of French bank Credit Agricole and miner
Glencore.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 2.4
percent by 1539 GMT, and the euro zone's blue-chip index
Eurostoxx 50 index added 2.6 percent.
The index remains down around 10 percent since the start of
2016 due to persistent concerns about a global economic slowdown
and weak commodity prices. But the FTSEurofirst 300 has staged a
recovery recently, rising 6 percent in the two sessions before
Tuesday's slight drop, partly on a recovery in banking shares.
"Overall sentiment is neutral to positive, with the momentum
clearly pointing to the upside," said City of London Markets
Limited trader Markus Huber.
A bounce in crude oil prices on hopes that major producing
countries would seal an deal on freezing production was also
underpinning the market but concerns remained over possible
strong swings in the commodity's price.
"The on-going volatility in crude oil prices remain one
major worry for stock market investors," said Fawad Razaqzada,
analyst at Forex.com.
Credit Agricole was among the strongest performers, rising
14.9 percent after it beat expectations with its results. The
French bank also promised stable investor returns and a solid
capital base in the future as it outlined plans to simplify its
much-criticised ownership structure.
"Overall it's been a good quarter for them. It looks like
they have enough capital and the new ownership structure should
be clearer and less convoluted than before," said Clairinvest
fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu, who added that he had recently
bought into the euro zone banking index.
British miner Glencore climbed 13.4 percent after
announcing the refinancing of its debt, while Schneider Electric
surged 9 percent after reporting higher revenues and
earnings.
Shares in Swedish heating technology company Nibe Industrier
jumped 6 percent higher after its results beat market
expectations.
However, shares in RWE fell 12 percent after
scrapping its annual the dividend for the first time in decades,
as Germany's second biggest utility struggles to hold on to cash
following major writedowns.
"Scrapping the dividend is a devastating signal, you
couldn't send a worse one," a trader said.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 52 percent of
the companies on the European STOXX 600 index have met
or beaten market expectations with their fourth-quarter results
so far, while 48 percent have missed those expectations.
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Andrea Lentz in Frankfurt and by
Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash in London; Editing by Keith
Weir)