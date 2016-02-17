Optimism over oil output deal powers European shares rally

* FTSEurofirst 300 jumps 2.7 percent
* Credit Agricole up after results
* Glencore gains after refinancing debt
* RWE slumps after dividend scrapped
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta
MILAN/LONDON, Feb 17 European stocks rallied on
Wednesday, boosted by optimism over a deal to freeze oil output,
with French bank Credit Agricole and miner Glencore
leading the bounce.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 extended earlier
gains to finish up 2.7 percent after Iran voiced support for an
initiative led by Russia and Saudi Arabia to freeze production
in an oversupplied market.
"Sentiment has improved, the oil is up and banks are doing
better," Stefan de Schutter, trader at Alpha Wertpapierhandels
in Frankfurt, said. "(Iran's remarks) have given a further boost
and now the market hopes for a solution."
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh met counterparts from
Venezuela, Iraq and Qatar in Tehran for over two hours on
Wednesday, saying a proposed production "ceiling" should be the
first step toward stabilizing the market.
"Most of the major oil producing nations are willing to
freeze their oil output and if this is backed up by evidence in
the coming months then we could be seeing the light at the end
of the tunnel soon," said Forex.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has staged a recovery recently, rising
6 percent in the two sessions before Tuesday's slight drop,
partly on a rebound in banking shares. In spite of the rise the
index is down 10 percent year to date due to persistent worries
about a global economic slowdown and weak commodity prices.
Credit Agricole was among the strongest performers, rising
almost 14 percent after it beat expectations with its results.
The French bank also promised stable investor returns and a
solid capital base in the future as it outlined plans to
simplify its much-criticised ownership structure.
"Overall it's been a good quarter for them. It looks like
they have enough capital and the new ownership structure should
be clearer and less convoluted than before," said Clairinvest
fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu, who added that he had recently
bought into the euro zone banking index.
British miner Glencore climbed 16.6 percent after
announcing the refinancing of its debt, while Schneider Electric
surged 9 percent after reporting higher revenues and
earnings.
Shares in Swedish heating technology company Nibe Industrier
jumped 6 percent higher after its results beat market
expectations.
However, shares in RWE fell 12.4 percent after it
scrapped its annual the dividend for the first time in decades,
as Germany's second biggest utility struggles to hold on to cash
following major writedowns.
"Scrapping the dividend is a devastating signal, you
couldn't send a worse one," a trader said.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 52 percent of
the companies on the European STOXX 600 index have met
or beaten market expectations with their fourth-quarter results
so far, while 48 percent have missed those expectations.
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Andrea Lentz in Frankfurt and by
Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash in London; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)