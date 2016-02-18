European shares reach two-week high, led by tech stocks

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises
* Nestle falls after disappointing results
* AccorHotels gains after beating forecast
By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 18 European equities climbed to a
two-week high on Thursday, helped by gains in tech shares,
although the overall earnings picture remained weak and a
decline by mining stocks put some pressure on the market.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was 0.2
percent higher at 1,298.45 points by 1457 GMT, having touched
its highest level since Feb. 4 earlier in the session.
It had ended 2.7 percent stronger on Wednesday following a
surge in oil prices, but came back from highs as Wall Street
turned lower, having posted its first three-day rally of 2016.
The FTSEurofirst 300 is up 5.3 percent this week, set for
its biggest weekly rise since December 2011. It has been buoyed
by a recovery in the price of oil and receding fears over global
growth, although the index remains down 9.7 percent this year.
Tech shares rose 1.6 percent, led up by Capgemini
. The French information technology services company
gained 4.3 percent after reporting a 20 percent rise in
full-year operating profit and forecasting a wider operating
margin for 2016.
"The shares have performed poorly this year on the back of
macro concerns, but the overall tone of these results is
reassuring," analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note.
Among other tech stocks, STMicroelectronics rose
4.5 percent after it was lifted to "neutral" from "sell" by UBS.
In other sectors, AccorHotels rose 3.5 percent
after Europe's largest hotelier said restructuring efforts and
robust demand in most markets except France and Brazil helped it
beat expectations.
Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM surged 12
percent after beating forecasts with a return to profit last
year, helped by a drop in its fuel bill and growth in passenger
traffic.
However, the broader earnings picture remains mixed. About
half the companies in the STOXX Europe 600 index have
reported results so far, and 47 percent missed expectations.
Fourth-quarter earnings have fallen 15 percent from the same
quarter of the previous year, Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
Food group Nestle dropped 4.1 percent, the biggest
decline in the FTSEurofirst index, after it missed expectations,
saying it was getting harder to raise prices in a tough economy
.
"It's a difficult environment ... Profit margins are under
pressure as companies are not able to raise prices, while
productivity is edging lower," said Koen De Leus, senior
economist at KBC in Brussels.
Nestle's decline saw Switzerland's SMI underperform
most euro zone indexes. Britain's FTSE also lagged, hit
by its exposure to commodity stocks. Some also cited concern
Britain would exit the European Union, as Prime Minister David
Cameron started crunch talks on keeping the UK in the bloc.
Mining shares came under pressure as some investors booked
profits following a rally in the previous session. The STOXX
Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 0.7 percent, after
rising 8 percent on Wednesday.
