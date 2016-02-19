European shares inch lower at the end of a strong week

MILAN Feb 19 European shares edged lower in
early trading on Friday at the end of a strong week with
weakness among auto stocks and a disappointing update from
Allianz weighing on the market.
By 0820 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.38
percent at 1,289.03 points. In spite of the decline, the index
was on course for its best week since January 2015.
Allianz fell 3.5 percent after the German insurer
missed profit and dividend expectations and unveiled a 2016
operating profit target in line with analysts' predictions.
However, British insurer and asset manager Standard Life
rose 3.3 percent after posting an above-forecast pre-tax
operating profit of 665 million pounds.
Autos were the top sectoral faller with a drop of
1.5 percent.
