European shares fall away at the end of a strong week

* FTSEurofirst down 0.7 percent
* Set for best week since October 2015
* Volkswagen leads auto shares lower
* Allianz down after earnings, dividend miss
(Adds detail)
By Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout
MILAN/LONDON, Feb 19 European shares turned
lower on Friday, hit by a drop in auto shares, as investors
locked in gains following a strong week that has helped to
stabilise markets after a tumultuous start to the year.
The biggest losers were auto shares, down 1.3
percent, with scandal-hit Volkswagen under pressure again. The
stock fell 3.7 percent after a media report that VW
does not expect to reach an agreement with the United States
over its rigging of emissions tests before the end of March
.
By 1133 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was
down 0.7 percent at 1,284.68 points. The index is up 4.3 percent
so far this week and set for its best week since October 2015,
buoyed by a recovery in the price of oil.
But on Friday oil prices resumed their slide as a record
build-up in U.S. crude stockpiles stoked worries about global
oversupply, and oil and gas shares were down 1.2
percent.
"At this stage ... it is still unclear if the current
up-move has run its course or if this is merely a 'normal' and
much needed consolidation before the next leg higher," said
Markus Huber, a trader at City of London Markets.
Banking stocks also turned lower following an
improved performance this week, dropping 1.1 percent.
Banks are still up 2.6 percent this week but down over 20
percent for the year, on concern over how they can protect
profits in a low-interest-rate, low-growth environment.
Allianz fell 1.5 percent after the German insurer
missed profit and dividend expectations and gave a 2016
operating profit target in line with analysts' predictions.
Baader Bank Helvea analyst Daniel Bischof reiterated his
"hold" rating on the stock, noting net income missed forecasts
because of a goodwill impairment on its life business in Asia.
Valeo led gains on the FTSEurofirst, up 3.9
percent, after the French car-parts maker posted a 30 percent
rise in full-year net profit and proposed raising its dividend
by 36 percent.
Italian broadcaster Mediaset rose 6 percent after
local media reported that French media group Vivendi
had been discussing an acquisition of its pay-TV business.
Mediaset said it was not in talks with Vivendi over a sale.
Today's European research round-up
($1 = 0.6984 pounds)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Larry King)