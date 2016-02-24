European shares extend losses, commodities-related stocks weigh

LONDON Feb 24 European stocks fell for a second
straight session on Wednesday, with commodities-related shares
coming under further selling pressure as prices of copper and
crude oil slipped.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.6 percent in early dealings after closing 1.3 percent
weaker in the previous session.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index dropped
3.4 percent, the top sectoral decliner, after prices of copper
fell as concerns about the demand for the metal in top consumer
China resurfaced.
The European oil and gas index also fell 1.5
percent, tracking a decline in crude oil prices which were
impacted after top exporter Saudi Arabia ruled out production
cuts and industry data showed a further build in U.S. crude
stockpiles.
Shares in Anglo American, Glencore, BHP
Billiton, BP and Royal Dutch Shell were
down 1.3 to 5.4 percent.
However, Wolters Kluwer rose 5.4 percent, the top
gainer in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the Dutch business
information and publishing company reported slightly
better-than-expected results as growth in North America and Asia
Pacific offset weakness in Europe.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)