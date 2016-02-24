European shares hit 1-week low as commodities stocks slump

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 1.7 percent
* Commodities stocks among the top fallers
* Wolters Kluwer gains after results
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 24 European equities fell for a
second straight session to a one-week low on Wednesday, with
commodities-related shares coming under further selling pressure
as prices of copper and crude oil slipped.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 1.7 percent at 1,266.13 points by 0930 GMT after
falling to 1,265.20, the lowest level in a week. The benchmark
index closed 1.3 percent weaker in the previous session.
Commodities-focussed stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off,
with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index dropping
4.5 percent, the top sectoral decliner, after prices of copper
fell as concerns about the demand in top consumer China
resurfaced.
The European oil and gas index also fell 2.5
percent, tracking a decline in crude oil prices which were hit
after top exporter Saudi Arabia ruled out production cuts and
industry data showed a further build in U.S. crude stockpiles.
Shares in Anglo American, Glencore, BHP
Billiton, BP and Royal Dutch Shell were
down 2.4 to 7.0 percent.
"The upside potential for commodity prices and
commodity-related stocks is limited as there is still a lot of
excess supply of commodities. It's not a good time to increase
your exposure to the sector," said Peter Dixon, economist at
Commerzbank.
Standard Chartered fell 6.4 percent, extending the
previous session's 6.7 percent drop following an 84 percent
slump in its annual profit, as Bank of America ML, Deutsche Bank
and Nomura cut their target prices for the stock.
Investors kept a close eye on the earnings season in Europe,
which is gathering pace. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine
data, 58 percent companies in the STOXX Europe 600 index
have announced results so far, of which 5 percent have
met or beaten analyst forecasts.
Shares in Wolters Kluwer rose 5.2 percent, the
top gainer in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the Dutch
business information and publishing company reported slightly
better-than-expected results as growth in North America and Asia
Pacific offset weakness in Europe.
PSA Peugeot Citroen rose 3.9 percent as the
company said it would consider paying a dividend for 2016 after
reaching its medium-term targets ahead of schedule, helped by
cost cuts, price increases and a recovery in European demand.
