European shares hit 1-week low as commodities stocks slump

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 2.3 percent
* Commodities stocks among the top fallers
* Wolters Kluwer gains after results
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 24 European equities fell for a
second straight session to a one-week low on Wednesday, with
further selling pressure on commodities-related shares as prices
of copper and crude oil slipped.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down
2.3 percent at its lowest level in around a week, extending
losses from a 1.3 percent slide in the previous session.
The index has fallen 12 percent so far in 2016, as concerns
about a slowdown in China - the world's second-biggest economy
and a major commodities consumer - have hit world markets.
Commodities-focused stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off,
with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index dropping
6.5 percent after copper prices fell on persistent concerns
about the state of the Chinese economy.
The European oil and gas index also slipped 2.8
percent, tracking a decline in oil prices after top exporter
Saudi Arabia ruled out production cuts.
Shares in miners such as Anglo American, Glencore
, BHP Billiton, and oil majors BP and
Royal Dutch Shell all fell sharply.
"The upside potential for commodity prices and
commodity-related stocks is limited as there is still a lot of
excess supply of commodities. It's not a good time to increase
your exposure to the sector," said Commerzbank economist Peter
Dixon.
Standard Chartered also fell 4.4 percent, extending
the previous session's 6.7 percent drop after it reported a
slump in profit, as Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank
and Nomura cut their target prices on it.
However, shares in Wolters Kluwer rose 5.2
percent, the top gainer in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the
Dutch business information and publishing company reported
slightly better-than-expected results.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 55 percent of
the companies on the European STOXX 600 index have met
or beaten analyst forecasts with their fourth quarter results so
far, while 45 percent have missed market forecasts.
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)