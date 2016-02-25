European shares rebound as Lloyds and AXA lift financials

* FTSEurofirst 300 rises but still down since start of 2016
* Lloyds and AXA rise after results
* But Zodiac slumps after profit warning
* Citi stays overweight on continental Europe shares
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
Feb 25 () - European shares rebounded on Thursday from
losses earlier in the week, as solid corporate results from the
likes of French insurer AXA and British bank Lloyds
lifted stock markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
fallen around 4 percent in the previous two sessions, rose 1.3
percent.
The FTSEurofirst nevertheless remains down by around 10
percent since the start of 2016, with concerns about a slowing
global economy having hit world stock markets and commodity
prices this year.
However, Hampstead Capital hedge fund manager Lex Van Dam
said equities remained his preferred asset class, given hits to
returns on bonds and cash from negative interest rates set by
the likes of the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank (ECB).
"With real rates going negative around the world, equities
remain the asset class of choice," he said.
Lloyds surged 9.1 percent after announcing a special
dividend payment and higher profits, while shares in the rig
company Seadrill advanced 6.7 percent as investors welcomed a
refinancing plan.
AXA also progressed 2.2 percent after posting
higher profits, and gains in top banking and insurance stocks
added the most points to European stock markets.
However, Zodiac Aerospace slumped 20 percent after
announcing a profit warning.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 53 percent of
companies on the European STOXX 600 index have met or
beaten market expectations with their fourth quarter results.
U.S. investment bank Citigroup cut its 2016 global economic
growth forecast but kept an "overweight" position on European
shares excluding the UK, as it felt the UK market would be
impacted by uncertainty around Britain's 'Brexit' vote in June
on whether or not to stay in the European Union.
"We remain 'overweight' Europe excluding the UK, where
equities look especially attractive relative to bonds, and
'underweight' UK where Brexit fears are likely to be a drag,"
Citigroup wrote in a note.
