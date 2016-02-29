European shares fall as G20 fails to strike new measures

LONDON Feb 29 European shares retreated from a
three-week high on Monday and were on track for their
third-straight month of losses as a weekend meeting of the G20
group of leading economies failed to strike new, concrete
measures to boost growth.
The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers
declared on Saturday they needed to look beyond ultra-low
interest rates and printing money to shake the global economy
out of its torpor, with a communique flagging a series of risks
to world growth, including volatile capital flows and a sharp
fall in commodity prices.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1
percent in early trading after ending 1.6 percent stronger on
Friday. It has fallen more than 4 percent this month and is on
track for its third-straight month of losses.
However, Morrisons rose 5.5 percent after Amazon
struck a wholesale supply deal with the British
supermarket that will help the online retailer step up its food
offering in Britain with fresh and frozen products.
