European shares end at one-month high as weaker euro lifts autos

* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 1.5 percent
* LSE shares surge on possible counter-offer
* Autos higher as euro hits one-month lows
* Glencore underperforms miners, Barclays slumps
(Updates with closing prices)
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, March 1 European shares rose on
Tuesday, with exchange operator London Stock Exchange (LSE)
hitting record highs on speculation of a possible
bidding war and auto stocks boosted by continued weakness in the
euro.
Shares in LSE rose 7.2 percent after U.S. rival ICE
said it was considering making an offer for the group, a move
that could derail Deutsche Boerse's potential tie-up
with the British company. Deutsche Boerse was little changed.
"With ICE now also being interested, it looks ... more
likely for a deal to be done," said Dafydd Davies, partner at
Charles Hanover Investments.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
1.5 percent at 1,332.95 points, its highest level since Feb. 1.
The index extended earlier gains after stronger than
expected U.S. manufacturing data sent the euro -- already
weakened by a poor euro zone manufacturing survey -- to a fresh
one-month low against the dollar.
The weaker euro in turn boosted shares in auto firms, which
benefit from currency weakness because that makes exports
cheaper. The STOXX Europe 600 Auto index rose 3.1
percent, making it the biggest sectoral gainer.
"The market and auto stocks are supported by the lower
euro," said Stefan de Schutter, trader at Alpha Trading in
Frankfurt, adding that relatively upbeat newsflow about the
Chinese market from the Geneva car show also helped.
BMW climbed 4.2 percent after its CEO Harald
Krueger said he expected slight sales growth this year thanks to
growth in China and Europe. Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler
, were up 4.3 percent and 5.3 percent respectively,
while Volkswagen added 4.6 percent.
Earlier in the day, the market got support after activity in
China's manufacturing sector shrank more sharply than expected
in February, raising hopes that authorities in Beijing would
announce further stimulus measures.
Glencore underperformed a positive mining sector
after reporting $5.8 billion of charges, mostly due to a slide
in commodity prices, and a 32 percent fall in 2015 core profit.
Its shares fell 2 percent, with traders linking the fall to
profit-taking after a recent strong run and to management
comments surrounding the urgency of asset sales to cut debt.
Barclays fell 8.1 percent after the British bank
posted lower profits, slashed its dividend and announced a
restructuring entailing the sale of its Africa
business.
