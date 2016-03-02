European shares rise as miners gain on China stimulus

LONDON, March 2 European shares rose on Wednesday as gains in mining stocks enabled stock markets to recover further from their sharp losses earlier in the year.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had risen in the last four sessions, advanced 0.7 percent.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index and Britain's FTSE 100 also climbed 0.6 percent.

World stock markets slumped at the start of 2016 on concerns about a slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy and a leading consumer of metals and oils.

But new economic stimulus measures from China lifted mining stocks on Wednesday as copper prices also climbed. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)