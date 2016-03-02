European shares rise as miners gain on China stimulus

'Will & Grace' comedy series returning to TV
Jan 18 Television comedy "Will & Grace," the show that brought gay men and women into mainstream pop culture, is returning to U.S. television with 10 new episodes, broadcaster NBC said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 2 European shares rose on Wednesday as gains in mining stocks enabled stock markets to recover further from their sharp losses earlier in the year.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had risen in the last four sessions, advanced 0.7 percent.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index and Britain's FTSE 100 also climbed 0.6 percent.
World stock markets slumped at the start of 2016 on concerns about a slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy and a leading consumer of metals and oils.
But new economic stimulus measures from China lifted mining stocks on Wednesday as copper prices also climbed. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Catalyst receives final order of the supreme court of british columbia for its recapitalization and privatization transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LiCo Energy Metals signs a definitive option agreement to acquire lithium exploitation concession in Salar de Atacama, Chile