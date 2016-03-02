European shares edge up led by banks; Luxottica down

(Adds details, updates prices)
* FTSEurofirst up 0.1 percent, off earlier highs
* Banks set for fifth straight day of gains
* Miners rise on new Chinese stimulus measures
* Luxottica falls after disappointing update
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, March 2 European shares rose on
Wednesday, with banks on course for their fifth straight day of
gains after previously suffering heavy losses, while Luxottica
led losers after a disappointing update.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1
percent by 1209 GMT, off earlier highs, and the euro zone's Euro
STOXX 50 index was 0.3 percent firmer.
"We do appear to have turned a corner on European markets,"
said Hantec Markets' analyst Richard Perry. Others were more
cautious, pointing to underlying signs of weakness in the global
economy.
European stock markets slumped at the start of 2016 on
concerns about a slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest
economy, and worries surrounding the impact of low central bank
rates and poor growth on banks' profitability.
The FTSEurofirst is still down 7 percent since the start of
2016.
The STOXX Europe 600 Bank index rose 2 percent,
making it the biggest sectoral gainer, after ECB executive board
member Benoit Coeure said the cental banks was aware of concerns
that ultra-low rates may put pressure on bank margins.
Some investors viewed the remarks as a sign the ECB could
put in place pro-bank measures at its policy meeting next week.
Credit Suisse, Santander and UniCredit
were all up by between 3.3 percent and 4.1 percent.
Shares of miners rose 1.4 percent as metals prices
rallied on signs of a recovery in the Chinese property market
following Beijing's announcment this week that it would cut bank
reserve requirements and make other structural reforms.
Anglo American advanced 3 percent and steelmaker
ArcelorMittal 3.4 percent.
Luxottica fell 3 percent after the world's biggest
eyewear maker trimmed its outlook and said it would not pay a
special dividend.
Analysts at JP Morgan also cited ongoing governance
uncertainty at Luxottica after it appointed a close aide of the
company's founder and chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio to the
board.
Medical technology group Elekta slumped 16
percent after posting core earnings that missed market
forecasts.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)