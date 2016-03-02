European shares end higher led by banks, miners

* FTSEurofirst ends up 0.7 percent

* Banks make fifth straight day of gains

* Miners rise on new Chinese stimulus measures

* Luxottica, ITV down after earning updates (Updates with details, closing prices)

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, March 2 European shares rose on Wednesday, with banks making their fifth straight day of gains after previously suffering heavy losses, while eyewear maker Luxottica led the losers after it trimmed its profit guidance.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 0.7 percent at 1,341.88 points after a volatile day, helped late in the session by oil prices reversing initial losses which were triggered by a huge build in U.S. crude stockpiles.

"If oil traders shrug off the data then this would be a very bullish outcome for oil prices and indeed equity markets," Gain Capital analyst Fawad Razaqzada said in a note.

European stock markets slumped at the start of 2016 on concerns about a slowdown in China, the world's second biggest economy, and worries surrounding the impact of low central bank rates and poor growth on banks' profitability.

The FTSEurofirst, which had also risen in the last four sessions, is still down 7 percent in the year to date.

Bank stocks, the worst performers so far this year, rose 3.4 percent after ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said the central bank was aware of concerns that ultra-low rates may put pressure on bank margins.

Some investors viewed the remarks as a sign the European Central Bank, which holds a polcy meeting next week, could put in place pro-bank measures.

Credit Suisse, Santander and UniCredit were all up by between 4.2 percent and 5.5 percent.

Shares of miners rose 3.7 percent as metals prices rallied on signs of a recovery in the Chinese property market following Beijing's announcement this week it would cut bank reserve requirements and make other structural reforms.

Anglo American advanced 6.7 percent and steelmaker ArcelorMittal 7.6 percent.

Luxottica fell 4.7 percent, topping losers on the FTSEurofirst, after the world's biggest eyewear maker trimmed its outlook and said it would not pay a special dividend.

JP Morgan also cited governance uncertainty at Luxottica after it appointed a close associate of the company's founder and chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio to the board.

ITV fell 3.5 percent, as the television and media group's cautious outlook offset more positive factors such as higher earnings and a special dividend payout.

(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in London; Editing by Alison Williams)