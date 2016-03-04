European shares rise, Gemalto and WPP climb higher

LONDON, March 4 European shares rose on Friday,
lifted by solid results at advertising group WPP and
chipmaker Gemalto, which enabled European stocks to
regain their upwards momentum.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen in five of the last six sessions, stood 0.3 percent higher
in early session trading.
Shares in WPP, the world's biggest advertising group,
advanced 2.4 percent as it reported a solid start to 2016 after
account wins and strong demand across the board helped it end
2015 with its best growth of the year.
Gemalto also rose by more than 10 percent after it reported
a rise in annual profits.
After a turbulent start to 2016 due to worries about global
growth and the health of the banking sector, European stocks
have had a recent rally as oil prices recovered and fears over a
U.S. economic slowdown abated.
Nevertheless, the FTSEurofirst remains down by around 7
percent since the start of 2016.
