European shares inch up on gains at Gemalto and miners

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, March 4 European shares inched up on Friday as solid results at chipmaker Gemalto and firmer mining stocks kept equities on their recent upwards trajectory.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had risen in five of the last six sessions, edged up 0.1 percent, as did the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index.

After a turbulent start to 2016 due to worries about global growth and the health of the banking sector, European stocks have had a recent rally as oil prices recovered and fears over a U.S. economic slowdown abated.

Nevertheless, the FTSEurofirst remains down by around 7 percent since the start of 2016.

"The recession fears were overdone. The market panicked in January and went into risk-off mode too quickly. I was buying back in January and February although I'm not adding any more for now," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.

Gemalto rose by more than 10 percent after it reported a rise in annual profits.

Shares in Oslo-listed Seadrill jumped more than 20 percent, lifted by an overnight rise of 15 percent in the company's U.S-listed shares as firmer oil prices propped up U.S. and European energy stocks.

Mining stocks such as Glencore and Antofagasta advanced, helped by a rally in the prices of major industrial metals.

Many traders were focusing on U.S. employment data due at 1330 GMT.

U.S. employers likely stepped up hiring in February, in a sign of labour market strength that could further ease fears the economy is heading into recession and allow the Federal Reserve to gradually raise interest rates this year.

