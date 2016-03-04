European shares rise on gains by Gemalto, mining companies

* Gemalto surges after results
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, March 4 European shares rose on
Friday as chipmaker Gemalto reported solid results and
mining stocks advanced.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen in five of the last six sessions, edged up 0.2 percent by
1130 GMT. The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index was up
0.5 percent.
European stocks have rallied after a rocky start to 2016, as
oil prices recovered and fears over a U.S. economic slowdown
abated. Nevertheless, the FTSEurofirst remains down around 7
percent since the start of the year.
"The recession fears were overdone. The market panicked in
January and went into risk-off mode too quickly. I was buying
back in January and February, although I'm not adding any more
for now," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
Gemalto rose by more than 9 percent after it reported a rise
in annual profits. Mining stocks such as Glencore
and Antofagasta advanced, helped by a rally in
the prices of major industrial metals.
Shares in Oslo-listed Seadrill jumped 20 percent,
scoring its seventh straight day of gains, which analysts linked
to firmer oil prices.
Carnegie analyst Johan Stroem said a move by U.S.-listed
British rival Noble Corp to buy back bonds also helped
shares in Seadrill, which has said it will present a refinancing
plan in the first half to address its $10 billion of debt.
Auto stocks were also up for the seventh straight
sessions, as low valuations after a recent sell-off attracted
some investors.
Banca Carige fell 10 percent after the European
Central Bank asked the lender to draw up a new business plan,
putting pressure on all Italian banks. Monte Paschi
and UniCredit both fell more than 3 percent.
Many traders were focusing on U.S. employment data due at
1330 GMT.
U.S. employers probably stepped up hiring in February, a
sign of labour market strength that could further ease fears the
economy is heading into recession and allow the Federal Reserve
to gradually raise interest rates this year.
