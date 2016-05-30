German shares hit one-month high, PostNL surges

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* Germany's DAX index hits one-month high
* Volumes seen thin as UK, U.S. markets shut
* PostNL shares advance 5.8 percent
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 30 Germany's DAX share index climbed
to a one-month high on Monday, with some investors betting that
the euro's relative weakness against the U.S. dollar would
underpin German exporters.
The DAX was up 0.4 percent by 0741 GMT, after
hitting a one-month high, as the euro fell to a 2-1/2 month low
after comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday
enhanced the prospects of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.
Yellen said the Fed should raise interest rates "in the
coming months" if the economy picks up as expected and jobs
continue to be generated.
Some analysts said the market would keep a close eye on
economic indicators for the market's direction in the near term.
"Although, most investors have made peace with the reality
that a rate hike is coming again ... still the pulse for this
argument is very much dependent on the economic data," said
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets.
"If the economic data doesn't confirm that the economy is in
a shape to withstand another rate hike then traders may just
reverse their positions."
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.1 percent, while France's CAC was flat in
percentage terms. Volumes were expected to be thin as the London
and New York markets were closed for public holidays.
Analysts and fund managers said that the recent rally in
European equities could fade if the currency tailwind lost
momentum. A weaker euro generally makes European goods cheaper
in overseas markets and improves demand.
"The return to U.S. rate hike expectations have reopend the
possibility of short-term outperformance for European Stocks,
but a dollar stuck in a range can hardly create a durable
momentum of outperformance," said Didier Duret, global chief
investment officer at ABN-AMRO Private Banking.
Among other movers, Dutch mail operator PostNL
rose 5.8 percent following Belgian rival BPost's
failed attempt to take over the company.
The companies said on Friday they had discussed a friendly
public offer by Bpost for all of the shares of PostNL, but had
eventually failed to agree terms for a deal. Some traders said
that although the talks did not proceed, the approach raised the
prospect of other takeover attempts in the future.
