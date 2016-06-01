European shares led down by Sweden's Elekta

BRIEF-Aercap leased, purchased and sold 458 aircraft in 2016
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 1 European shares fell on Wednesday, extending the previous session's losses and starting June on a muted note, with Sweden's Elekta the worst performer after a set of disappointing results.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent, extending a fall of 0.8 percent in the previous session. The STOXX Europe 600 index also fell 0.5 percent.
Both indexes had posted a third straight month of gains despite the falls on the last trading day of May. It was the biggest monthly rise for the indexes since November.
Care company Elekta was the top STOXX 600 faller, down as much as 7 percent after its first quarter earnings lagged. It also said that its performance in the first half in general would be weak. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Says in 2017, capstone expects to produce 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its Pinto Valley, Cozamin And Minto mines
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio