European shares steady ahead of ECB; Voestalpine shines

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
MILAN, June 2 European shares were steady on
Thursday, with investors likley to avoid taking large positions
ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy meeting later
in the day.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes were both up 0.1 percent in early trading,
having both fallen around 1 percent in the previous session.
The ECB is expected to keep interest rates firmly on hold
but will probably raise growth and inflation forecasts.
Austria's Voestalpine rose more than 5 percent,
making it the biggest gainer on the STOXX index, on the back of
a higher-than-expected full-year net profit.
The biggest faller was defence contractor Cobham,
slumping 16.4 percent after announcing plans this week to raise
507 million pounds via a rights issue.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-GUpta)