European shares little changed before ECB; Voestalpine shines

* Pan-European STOXX 600 index flat
* ECB to keep rates on hold, expected to lift inflation
target
* Voestalpine, Johnson Matthey rise after results
* Munich Re weighed down by price target cuts
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, June 2 European shares steadied on
Thursday, with investors avoiding taking large positions ahead
of the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy meeting later in the
day, while Voestalpine was boosted by well-received results.
While keeping interest rates firmly on hold, the ECB is
expected to raise growth and inflation forecasts, a rare
positive step even as it emphasises persistent negative risks
and a readiness to provide more stimulus.
However some investors expect some volatility when the
central bank's chief Mario Draghi speaks after the policy
announcement.
"Draghi faces the hard task of avoiding that satisfaction
for this welcome development (higher inflation target) does not
translate into a signal that the governing council has lowered
the guard against the risk of deflation," said Giuseppe Sersale,
fund manager at Anthilia Capital.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes were flat in percentage terms by 0823 GMT,
having both fallen around 1 percent in the previous session.
Voestalpine rose more than 6 percent. The Austrian
steel producer posted a full-year net profit above expectations,
helped by its focus on better-quality steel and products which
made it less vulnerable to price swings and to competition from
commodity steel imports.
"Voestalpine showed that even in very difficult times, they
are able to invest into quality growth, financed by its
operating cash flow," analysts at Baader Helvea said in a note.
A welcome set of results also underpinned shares in Johnson
Matthey which rose around 1 percent.
The British maker of metal catalysts for car
emission-control devices also forecast higher results in the
coming year after restructuring and due to improved market
conditions.
Munich Re fell 2.5 percent, weighed down by some
price target cuts today that followed yesterday's news of a deep
restructuring at its loss making insurance business Ergo.
JP Morgan cut its price target on the stock 190 euros from
200 euros saying the ERGO restructuring added less value than
expected but left the company's capital strength unchanged.
UK housebuilder Taylor Wimpey fell 4.5 percent, the
biggest loser on the FTSEurofirst, as the stock went ex
dividend.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jon
Boyle)