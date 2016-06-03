Commodities stocks push European shares higher, Accor leads

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct, STOXX 600 up 0.5 pct
* Accor up on report Jin Jiang plans to hike stake
* Commodities stocks track higher metals, oil prices
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 3 European equities advanced on
Friday, with French hotel group Accor climbing on a
report that China's Jin Jiang was planning to hike its stake in
the group, while a recovery in commodities prices boosted mining
and energy stocks.
Accor shares rose 3.1 percent, the top gainer in the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after French
newspaper Le Figaro reported that Jin Jiang was
considering increasing its Accor holding to 29 percent. Accor
declined to comment.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.6 percent, but the index
was down nearly 1 percent for the week after gaining for the
previous three weeks running. The STOXX Europe 600 index
was up 0.5 percent.
Investors avoided placing big bets ahead of U.S. jobs data
that could provide some hints about the timing of the Federal
Reserve's likely move on hike interest rates. Non-farm payrolls
probably rose by 164,000 jobs in May after rising by 160,000 in
April, according to a Reuters survey.
"Markets are mainly in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the U.S.
jobs data, with the importance of the report rising more than
usual this time as the Fed has indicated that it is considering
a rate hike sooner rather than later," Philippe Gijsels, head of
research at BNP Paribas Fortis, said.
"A jobs figure outside the consensus has the potential to
move stock markets quite violently."
Commodities stocks were in demand, with the European basic
resources index rising 1.6 percent, the top sectoral
gainer, as prices of copper, aluminium and zinc rose 0.5 to 1.0
percent. Shares in Glencore, Anglo American and
BHP Billiton were up 2.2 to 2.5 percent.
The European oil and gas index advanced 1.6 percent
as Brent oil prices rose 0.5 percent to trade above $50 a barrel
following an OPEC meeting that failed to agree on output
targets, but which was seen as supportive as Saudi Arabia
pledged not to flood the market with more fuel.
Shares in oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell
were up 2.3 percent and 1.9 percent respectively.
On the downside, Airbus fell 1.4 percent, the top
decliner in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the European
Aviation Safety Authority grounded Airbus H225 LP and AS332 L2
Super Puma helicopters following the discovery of metal fatigue
in the gearbox of a Super Puma that fatally crashed in Norway on
April 29.
