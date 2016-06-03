European shares turn lower after disappointing U.S. jobs data

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300, STOXX 600 down 0.2 pct
* U.S. jobs data disappoint
* Accor up on report Jin Jiang plans to hike stake
* Banco Popolare shares touch fresh record lows
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 3 European shares fell on Friday,
reversing earlier gains after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs
data, while Accor soared on reported plans by a Chinese firm to
raise its stake in the hotel group.
The U.S. economy created the fewest number of jobs in more
than five years in May, suggesting weakness in the labour market
that could make it hard for the Federal Reserve to raise U.S.
interest rates.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.2 percent by 1240 GMT, after
rising around 0.7 percent earlier in the session. The index was
down 1.6 percent for the week; it had gained for the previous
three weeks running. The STOXX Europe 600 index was
also down 0.2 percent.
"The US non-farm payroll data was crazy and completely
unbelievable and this is the last set of important data before
the Fed meeting," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at
Think Forex.
Europe's auto sector index fell 1.6 percent, making
it the worst-performing sector as the euro gained against the
dollar after the disappointing U.S data. A stronger euro is a
disadvantage for the export-oriented sector.
Banks followed with a 1.3 percent drop.
Accor shares rose 5.2 percent, remaining the top gainer on
the FTSEurofirst. French newspaper Le Figaro reported that Jin
Jiang was considering increasing its Accor holding
to 29 percent. Accor declined to comment.
Commodities stocks were in demand, with the European basic
resources index rising 0.9 percent, as metal prices
rose.
Airbus fell 3.4 percent, the top decliner in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index, after Qatar Airways cancelled its first
Airbus A320neo jet due to delays in deliveries.
Banco Popolare fell as much as 5.8 percent to
touch a record low after Italy's fourth-largest bank priced its
1 billion euros rights issue.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Larry King)