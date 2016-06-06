European shares supported by gains in mining and oil companies

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* Mining and energy stocks among top performers
* Airline stocks fall after Barclays price target cuts
* Many investors remain cautious before "Brexit" vote
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 6 European stocks steadied on
Monday after falling at the end of last week in the wake of weak
U.S. jobs data, as gains in the shares of major mining and oil
companies propped up the region's markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
equity indexes were both flat, having fallen around 1
percent on Friday.
Last Friday's weak U.S jobs data hit the U.S. dollar, but
this in turn gave a lift to the commodity sector, since a weaker
dollar makes commodities priced in that currency more affordable
for consumers paying with other currencies.
Mining stocks such as Anglo American, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton rose more than 5 percent as the
price of copper climbed to its highest level in around 4 weeks.
"The mining sector is bouncing up on the back of the weaker
dollar," Hantec Markets' analyst Richard Perry said.
The shares of oil majors such as BP and Total
also rose as oil prices advanced.
However, shares in airlines Air France KLM,
Lufthansa and International Consolidated Airlines
Group all fell after analysts at Barclays cut their
price targets on the stocks.
"Even if their margins are still rising thanks to fuel
savings, many airlines across the globe would admit that demand
is softer than anticipated," Barclays wrote in a note.
Persistent concerns that Britain will vote to leave the
European Union in a referendum on June 23 also kept investors on
edge.
While this was being played out more on currency markets,
with sterling falling against the dollar, analysts said
uncertainty ahead of Britain's vote was one of several reasons
why they expected stock markets to make little progress in the
coming weeks.
"Our view is that risk/reward is not attractive for
equities," JP Morgan Cazenove wrote in a note.
