European shares get boost from oil prices, Yellen comments

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details) Adds details, updates prices)
* FTSEurofirst 300 share index rises 1.2 percent
* Yellen comments provide support to equities
* Energy stocks lead sectoral gainers
* Volatility could rise as Brexit vote approaches
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, June 7 European shares rose on
Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pushed back
expectations for a rate increase without raising concerns over
the strength of the world's largest economy.
Yellen's remarks on Monday followed Friday's dismal monthly
jobs report, which increased jitters over the ability of the
economy to absorb a rate hike as early as June. She called the
jobs report "disappointing", but said "one should not attach too
much significance to a single report".
Firmer oil prices also helped sentiment.
"Investors continue to see the glass half full," JCI
portfolio manager Alessandro Balsotti. "A good day for oil
prices and a balanced speech by Yellen have allowed indexes to
shrug off concerns of a slowdown in the U.S. economic cycle."
In spite of the upbeat mood, investors said volatility could
increase in the near term as a British referendum on June 23
over whether to leave the European Union approaches.
Surveys point to a tight race between Britons who want to
stay in the EU and those who want to leave.
"Managing short term volatility by de-risking is going to be
an important consideration for investors ... Global
diversification will remain important for UK based investors,"
said Rick Lacaille, Global CIO of State Street Global Advisors.
The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 and the
FTSEurofirst 300 indexes were both up 1.2 percent by
1031 GMT, extending the previous session's slight gains.
Germany's DAX outperformed, with the share index
rising 1.7 percent after data showed that industrial output in
Germany rose more than expected in April, suggesting that the
motor of Europe's largest economy was humming along at the start
of the second quarter.
Among sectoral gainers, commodities-related stocks were in
demand. The energy index advanced 2 percent, leading
sectoral gainers, as oil prices held close to their highest in
seven months, buoyed by the U.S. dollar skimming its lowest in
nearly a month and by falling Nigerian output.
Royal Dutch Shell was up 2.8 percent, also helped
by news it would sell up to 10 percent of its oil and gas
production, leaving up to 10 countries to cut costs following
its $54 billion acquisition of BG Group.
Shares in Natixis rose 3.4 percent, the top gainer
in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after Jefferies started the
coverage of the company with a "buy" rating.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Editing by Alison Williams)