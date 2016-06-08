European shares retreat as Erste leads down bank stocks

LONDON, June 8 European shares fell on
Wednesday, retreating after two straight days of gains, as a
drop in Austrian bank Erste knocked back financial
stocks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes both fell 0.4 percent, after having risen for
the last two days.
Erste fell 3.9 percent, after insurance company Uniqa said
late on Tuesday that it would sell around 17.4 million Erste
shares.
The shares of payment systems company Ingenico
also fell 4.8 percent, impacted by a slump in its rival VeriFone
after VeriFone posted lower-than-expected earnings.
However, Sainsbury rose 2.6 percent after the
British supermarket operator's first-quarter sales beat market
forecasts, even though Sainsbury warned that it expected market
conditions to remain tough.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)