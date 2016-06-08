European shares fall back as drop in Erste knocks bank stocks

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* Erste falls on move by Uniqa to sell Erste shares
* Ingenico hit by drop in U.S. peer VeriFone
* World Bank cuts economic growth forecasts
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 8 European shares fell on
Wednesday, retreating after two straight days of gains, as a
drop in Austrian bank Erste knocked back financial
stocks.
Mixed Chinese economic data, along with a decision by the
World Bank to slash its 2016 global economic growth forecast,
also gave some traders a reason to take a negative view on the
outlook for stock markets.
"The Chinese export figures looked a bit disappointing, and
the World Bank's cut to its forecasts is another reason to be a
bit bearish on the markets," said Berkeley Futures' associate
director Richard Griffiths.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes both fell 0.6 percent, after having risen for
the last two days.
Erste fell 3 percent, after insurance company Uniqa said
late on Tuesday that it would sell around 17.4 million Erste
shares.
The shares of payment systems company Ingenico
also fell 4.8 percent, impacted by a slump in its rival VeriFone
after VeriFone posted lower-than-expected earnings.
However, Athens' benchmark ATG equity index edged up,
with the German government set to recommend that the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue fund releases the next tranche
of aid to Greece, according to a letter from Deputy Finance
Minister Jens Spahn to the budget committee seen by Reuters.
