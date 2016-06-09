European shares lower; profit warning hits Essentra

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
MILAN, June 9 European shares fell on Thursday,
dropping for a second straight day, with a fall in Vodafone
weighing on the telecom sector and Essentra hit by a profit
warning.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes fell 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent respectively
by 0710 GMT. Both indexes had lost 0.5 percent on Wednesday,
snapping a two-day winning streak.
Vodafone fell 3.8 percent, making it the second biggest
loser on the FTSEurofirst, after it traded without entitlement
to its latest dividend payout.
Among the biggest fallers on the STOXX 600, Essentra
fell 23 percent after it warned of lower full-year
profit citing challenging market conditions in filter products
and delays in some large projects. [nL4N191251
All sectors were in the red. The STOXX 600 Basic Resources
index outperformed and was down just 0.1 percent, helped
by firmer copper prices.
