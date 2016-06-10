European shares fall to 2-week low as commodity stocks drop

LONDON, June 10 European shares slipped for a third straight day to a two-week low on Friday, with weaker commodities prices putting further pressure on mining and energy stocks.

The European mining index dropped 1 percent after prices of copper and other key metals fell.

Shares in BHP Billiton, Anglo American and Glencore fell 0.6 to 1.1 percent, dragging the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.6 percent to a two-week low.

The European STOXX 600 index was also down 0.6 percent.

The energy index fell 0.7 percent as oil prices also came under pressure following a stronger dollar.

Shares in Lufthansa fell 4.2 percent after news that its chief financial officer is to step down, a surprise move that came as the airline is trying to trim its cost base. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)