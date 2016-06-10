European shares end near four-week lows as Brexit vote looms

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 2.3 percent
* Lufthansa falls on news that CFO is to leave
* UniCredit drops as choice of new CEO seen taking time
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, June 10 European shares fell to
near a four-week low on Friday, with Lufthansa dropping after
the surprise departure of its finance chief, while political
worries put pressure on cyclical stocks on the last trading day
of the week.
Investors are jittery before a June 23 referendum in Britain
on whether it will remain a member of the European Union.
Bookmakers' odds suggest those voting to remain in the EU will
win, but polls suggest a neck-to-neck race.
"The upcoming UK referendum on the EU in less than two
weeks, continuing slow growth within the EU ... seem to be
taking a toll on European stocks," City of London Markets trader
Markus Huber said.
"With the European football championship kicking off in
France and the country being on high alert for possible terror
attacks, traders in general might prefer temporarily to reduce
or at least hold steady their exposure to Europe for now."
As caution grew before the British referendum, European
equity funds posted a net outflow for the 18th consecutive week.
That was the longest run since February 2008, before the
onslaught of the global financial crisis, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch said in a note.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down
2.3 percent at 1,308.8 points. The index earlier touched a low
of 1,307.0 points, its lowest intraday point since May 16. The
index ended its second straight week of losses.
Lufthansa shares fell 5.6 percent after news that
Chief Financial Officer Simone Menne would step down, a surprise
move that comes as the airline is trying to trim its cost base.
UniCredit fell 6.4 percent after its chairman said
a new chief executive to replace outgoing Federico Ghizzoni
would not be chosen before the end of July.
Investors have been concerned the Italian bank may turn to a
capital increase to beef up its finance and uncertainty over
strategy is likely to continue until a new CEO is picked.
Financials and other cyclicals were hit hard, with European
insurance, banking, construction and
travel indexes falling between 2.5 percent and 3.6
percent.
Commodities stocks also fell, with the energy index
down 1.8 percent and the mining index dropping 2.7
percent after prices of crude oil and industrial metals dropped.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Larry King)