European shares sink to new three-month low, GAM plummets

* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 1.3 percent
* GAM slumps after profit warning
* Volatility index surges to four-month high
* ECB seen pledging to backstop markets after a Brexit
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, June 14 European shares fell for a
fifth straight session on Tuesday, with investors anxious about
next week's referendum on Britain's membership of the European
Union and the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting starting later
in the day.
Swiss money manager GAM Holding dropped 18 percent
to a 4-1/2-year low after warning it expects a roughly 50
percent year-on-year fall in first-half underlying profit before
tax, mainly due to lower performance fees.
However, Premier Farnell surged 50 percent after
Daetwyler Holding agreed to buy it in an all-cash offer
that valued the British electronic component distributor at just
over 1 billion Swiss francs ($1 billion).
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.3
percent by 1417 GMT after earlier hitting a fresh three-month
low.
The STOXX Europe 600 was down 1.4 percent, while
European miners fell 2.1 percent, the top sectoral
decliner, tracking weaker metals prices.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main
gauge of equity investor anxiety, surged to a four-month high of
36, against 20 about two weeks ago.
"Brexit concerns are pushing the volatility index higher and
particularly hitting financials. This increased volatility is
likely to last at least until the referendum," KBC senior
economist in Brussels, Koen De Leus, said.
An opinion poll by TNS showed on Tuesday 47 percent of
Britons would vote for the UK to leave the European Union, while
40 percent would vote to stay.
The European banking index was down 1.8 percent,
taking total losses to more than 26 percent this year. It is the
worst performing sector in Europe in 2016.
Uncertainty over the Fed meeting also weighed on markets.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to leave rates
unchanged after the much weaker-than-expected May nonfarm
payrolls report, analysts said.
"Markets will continue to price in a worst-case scenario,
meaning further declines are likely in the days ahead except if
there would be a substantial shift in public opinion or some
kind of verbal intervention from politicians or central bankers
to bring back calm into the markets," City of London Markets
trader Markus Huber said.
Officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the
ECB would publicly pledge to backstop financial markets in
tandem with the Bank of England should Britain vote to leave the
European Union.
