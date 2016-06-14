Brexit fears send European shares to lowest since February

(ADVISORY - Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 index drops 1.9 percent
* GAM slumps after profit warning
* Volatility index ends at 2016 high
* ECB seen backstopping markets in event of Brexit
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, June 14 European shares fell for a
fifth straight session on Tuesday on angst over next week's
referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union and
uncertainty over the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting that starts later in the day.
Swiss money manager GAM Holding dropped 17.9
percent to a 4-1/2-year low after warning it expects a roughly
50-percent year-on-year fall in first-half underlying profit
before tax, mainly due to lower performance fees.
However, Premier Farnell surged 50 percent after
Daetwyler Holding agreed to buy it in an all-cash offer
that valued the British electronic component distributor at just
over 1 billion Swiss francs ($1 billion).
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.9
percent to 1.260,14 points, its lowest closing level since Feb.
24. The STOXX Europe 600 was down 1.9 percent, while
European mining shares fell 3.5 percent to be the
biggest sectoral decliner, tracking weaker metal prices.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main
gauge of equity investor anxiety, surged 3.9 points to 38.34, a
closing high for 2016. It was at 20 about two weeks ago.
"Brexit concerns are pushing the volatility index higher and
particularly hitting financials. This increased volatility is
likely to last at least until the referendum," KBC senior
economist in Brussels, Koen De Leus, said.
Concerns mounted after the latest poll, by TNS, showed
support for the "Leave" campaign had a seven-point lead, adding
to a string of surveys that put the Brexit campaign was ahead.
The European banking index was down 2.3 percent,
taking total losses to more than 27 percent this year. It is the
worst performing sector in Europe in 2016.
Uncertainty over the Fed meeting also weighed on markets.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to leave rates
unchanged after the much weaker-than-expected May non-farm
payrolls report, analysts said.
"Markets will continue to price in a worst-case scenario,
meaning further declines are likely in the days ahead except if
there would be a substantial shift in public opinion or some
kind of verbal intervention from politicians or central bankers
to bring back calm into the markets," City of London Markets
trader Markus Huber said.
Officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the
European Central Bank would publicly pledge to backstop
financial markets in tandem with the Bank of England should
Britain vote to leave the European Union.
