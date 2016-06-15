European shares rebound, with Zodiac zooming up

MOVES-MUFG names new EMEA investment banking, structured finance heads
Jan 18 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) appointed Phil Roberts to lead investment banking in EMEA, and Phillip Hall to head the structured finance business in the region.
LONDON, June 15 European shares rose early on Wednesday after a five-day losing streak caused by jitters about next week's British referendum on European Union membership, with Zodiac Aerospace surging after posting higher sales.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.9 percent, as did the pan-European STOXX 600 index.
Zodiac shares rose 8.1 percent after the company reaffirmed financial targets for 2015/16 as it posted a 5.9 percent rise in nine-month revenues.
British housebuilders such as Taylor Wimpey and Berkeley underperformed after Berkeley said there was a 20 percent drop in reservations of new homes at the start of the year, due partly to concerns over Britain's EU vote. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)
LONDON, Jan 18 Formula One's governing body gave its approval on Wednesday to CVC Capital Partners' sale of the sport's commercial rights to Liberty Media.
Jan 18 The U.S. government on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.