European shares recover as banks rebound and Greece outperforms

* STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300 rise more than 1 pct
* But European stocks still end with weekly loss
* Greece outperforms after latest aid for Athens
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 17 A rebound in battered bank
stocks lifted European shares on Friday, with Greek equities
outperforming, although traders said markets would be choppy
next week going into Britain's vote on whether to remain a
member of the European Union.
The suspension of referendum campaigning after the killing
on Thursday of Jo Cox, a pro-EU lawmaker, also eased some of the
selling pressure suffered by stock markets this week. A man with
suspected neo-Nazi links and a history of mental illness has
been arrested over Cox's death.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.4 percent while the
similar FTSEurofirst 300 index advanced 1.2 percent.
Nevertheless, both ended with the week with losses of more
than 2 percent, having fallen close to four-month lows on
Thursday, and both are down roughly 10 percent so far in 2016.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index outperformed,
rising 5.4 percent after debt-ridden Greece got its latest
financial aid from European authorities.
"Greece has seen a bit of a bounce after the Eurogroup
granted Greece its latest 7.5 billion euros ($8.4
billion)tranche of funding," said Markus Huber, trader at City
of London Markets Limited.
Britons will vote on June 23 on whether to leave the EU.
Fears the world's fifth-largest economy will quit the bloc it
joined in 1973 have hit stock markets this week, driving
investors into safe-haven assets such as gold and German Bunds.
Recent opinion polls have put the "Leave" camp in the lead,
although betting odds show a greater probability that Britain
will vote to stay.
"The 'Leave' camp has been ahead in the polls, but that does
not necessarily mean they will win the actual vote. We don't
want to call the result either way, and I would expect the rally
today to soon fizzle out at the start of next week," said
Dominic Ryder, senior trader at JNF Capital.
Rory McPherson, head of investment strategy at Psigma
Investment Management, expected Britain to remain in the EU but
said his firm had nevertheless cut back on stocks and built up
cash reserves in anticipation of market volatility next week.
"We think it'll be a very narrow victory for 'Remain', with
the margins much closer to those predicted by the polls than the
bookies," said McPherson.
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Catherine Evans)